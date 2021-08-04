Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,974 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,539. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

EMN opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

