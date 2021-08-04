Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 392.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 48.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

