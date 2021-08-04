Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,027 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.