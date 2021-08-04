Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.55.

