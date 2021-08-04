Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $155.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

