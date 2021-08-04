Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Generac were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Generac by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,002.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $402.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $161.10 and a one year high of $457.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

