Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 3.1%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $404.65 and last traded at $406.18. 11,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 853,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

