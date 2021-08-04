General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 518,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,765,223 shares.The stock last traded at $106.70 and had previously closed at $103.60.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $905.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.11, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

