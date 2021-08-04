Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,143 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. AC Immune SA has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $518.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

AC Immune Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

