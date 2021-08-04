Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52). Equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHV. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.