Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 118,918.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $386.74 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

