Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 141.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARCA biopharma were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 102.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 167,190 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.72. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.54.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

