Geode Capital Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sypris Solutions were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $65.05 million, a P/E ratio of 303.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $98,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $32,527.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,218 shares of company stock valued at $273,312. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

