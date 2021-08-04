Geode Capital Management LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precipio were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Precipio in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Precipio in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precipio in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPO stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Precipio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%.

In other news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 40,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $160,310.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

