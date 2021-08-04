Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of urban-gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jim Dennedy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $193,570.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. urban-gro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

