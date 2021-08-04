George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of George Weston in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

WN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.40.

Shares of WN opened at C$133.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$120.59. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$133.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The firm has a market cap of C$20.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.18.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

