GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Tops $0.0654 on Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $101,618.34 and $46.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79,799.36 or 2.10019844 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000232 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,554,761 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

