GH Research PLC’s (NASDAQ:GHRS) Quiet Period To Expire on August 4th

GH Research’s (NASDAQ:GHRS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. GH Research had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During GH Research’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. GH Research has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.