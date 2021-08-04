Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.31. The company had a trading volume of 346,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,858. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

