Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.79. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,547.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 74,634 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,944,000 after buying an additional 332,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,111. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $72.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

