Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

