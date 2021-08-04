Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,314,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 40,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

