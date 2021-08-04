GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

