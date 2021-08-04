Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

GLEN stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 329.30 ($4.30). The company had a trading volume of 25,636,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,700,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 954.34. The firm has a market cap of £43.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

