Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.