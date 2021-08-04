Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. 3,875,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

