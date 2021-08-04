Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 85.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after buying an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

