Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

Shares of Global Industrial stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,018. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 45.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

