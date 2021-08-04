Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “
Shares of Global Industrial stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,018. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $45.97.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Global Industrial Company Profile
Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Industrial (GIC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.