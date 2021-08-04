Global Payments Inc. (GPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Global Payments has increased its dividend by 2,500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE GPN opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.10.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

