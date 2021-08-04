Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Board Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.10.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.19. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

