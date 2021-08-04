Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 905 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

