Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

TMUS stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.38 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05. The company has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,047 shares of company stock worth $18,120,406. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

