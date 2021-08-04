Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

VTEB opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.