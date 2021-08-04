Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 11,491 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 170.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

