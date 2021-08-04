Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306,176 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

