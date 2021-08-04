Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after buying an additional 627,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after buying an additional 83,879 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 946,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $12,376,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

