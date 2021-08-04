Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 158.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $119,824.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,815.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,729 shares of company stock worth $4,627,209 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

VRA stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

