Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 145.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTF opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

