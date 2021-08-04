Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 845.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $415.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.