Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 638.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iCAD worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iCAD by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iCAD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $362.76 million, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.14.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.