Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 69.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,015 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 115.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 392,482 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 21.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Celestica stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

