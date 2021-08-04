GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLDG. Roth Capital increased their price target on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $206.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

