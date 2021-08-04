Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Declares Dividend of $1.63

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share on Monday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.06, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 625,720 shares of company stock valued at $60,393,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSHD. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.