GoPro (GPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $455,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,487. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.