Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 38,078 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

About Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

