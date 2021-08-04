Governor DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00099249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00143134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,258.31 or 0.99614407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.00851766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,865,610 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

