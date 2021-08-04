Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,318.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,318 ($17.22) and last traded at GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08), with a volume of 9027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,305 ($17.05).

GFTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,198.46.

In other news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07).

Grafton Group Company Profile (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

