Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.26

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of research firms have commented on GROUF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

