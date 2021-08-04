Graviocoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $785.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $785.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00358970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

