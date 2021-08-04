Gray Television (GTN.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%.

GTN.A stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

